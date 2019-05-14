



LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — A water main break flooded a Lawrenceville street Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Butler Street near Main Street.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said Wednesday morning that repairs are continuing and Butler Street will be shut down from 39th to 42nd Streets until at least 6 p.m.

A PWSA contractor will be working to make repairs on the 20-inch water main. It’s expected to take until Wednesday morning.

Customers on Butler Street between 39th Street and 42nd Street are still without water service; however, the PWSA said Wednesday morning that service was restored for customers on 42nd Street between Butler Street and Foster Street.

Affected customers have been notified via robocall.

More than 30 buildings were impacted, including at least five businesses that had water rushing through their basements and were forced to close.

“We realized it was coming from underneath the wall,” Theo Ackerson, general manager of Bierport, said. “We’ve eliminated most of the electrical problems right now, which is fine. Now, it’s just thinking about water damage and whatnot.”

Bierport was forced to cancel a planned event for the evening, a financial loss for the bottle shop and tap room.

Hambones, a bar and restaurant, also had issues. They decided to keep only the bar open for open mic night.

Owner Jeff Holt bought bags of ice, plasticware, bottled water and pop to stay open.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience, but the city of Pittsburgh is doing what they can to take care of it. It’s a natural disaster,” Holt said.

The contractor will determine traffic restrictions until work is completed.

Any customer who needs additional information should call PWSA Emergency Dispatch at (412) 255-2423.