



SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA)– Two high school baseball teams in western Pennsylvania made dreams come true on the diamond during a recent game.

Neshannock and Slippery Rock were celebrating a combined Senior Day, when the teams decided to insert the Slippery Rock team manager, 20-year-old Nolan Holtz into the batting lineup.

Holtz, who was adopted from China, suffers from a major limp because of bilateral club feet that were never surgically repaired.

Both teams decided, since it was the end of the regular season, Holtz would get a chance to play. According to the New Castle News, Holtz was originally only going to play in the outfield for an inning, but the Neshannock coaching staff was happy to let him bat as well.

Neshannock assistant Coach John Quahliero agreed to pitch to Holtz, who took to the plate in a heart-warming way from videos posted to Twitter.

A MUST WATCH! Nolan Holtz, a Senior Slippery Rock HS baseball player, records a base hit in his final high school at bat & receives much deserving “Standing O” @ Kirkwood Field!

#ATrueInspiration

A MUST WATCH! Nolan Holtz, a Senior Slippery Rock HS baseball player, records a base hit in his final high school at bat & receives much deserving “Standing O” @ Kirkwood Field! #ATrueInspiration pic.twitter.com/2FlM5AGlKH — NESHANNOCK HS BASEBALL (@NHS_LANCERS) May 12, 2019

“Have A Day 31, Have A Day! #NolanHoltz”

Have A Day 31, Have A Day!#NolanHoltz pic.twitter.com/ZjkV5gr0GP — NESHANNOCK HS BASEBALL (@NHS_LANCERS) May 12, 2019

Both teams celebrated the powerful moment as Holtz recorded his first high school hit. The video went viral on Twitter, and had over 209,000 views by Tuesday afternoon.