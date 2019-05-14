



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania was ranked one of the worst states according to U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best states.

Pennsylvania was ranked 41 on the list, out of 50 states.

Last year our state ranked 38 on the list.

The report calculates health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections and natural environment.

Of those, Pennsylvania scored particularly low on economy and infrastructure, but as one of the best for opportunity.

“The state is famous for its industrial and agricultural outputs. Pennsylvania has been one of the nation’s most important industrial centers for coal, steel and railroads, especially before War World II. The state is also famous for its leading mushroom production, which reaches 425 million pounds annually with a value of more than $330 million,” the study says.

Washington State was ranked the best state in America.

The home of Amazon, and Microsoft boasts a booming economy and power according to the report. Cheap, climate-friendly electricity drives the state’s economy.

New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, and Vermont round out the top 5.

Coming in last is Louisiana.

Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico and Arkansas were also at the bottom of the list.

