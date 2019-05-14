PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sorry Yinz, the Pittsburgh accent isn’t sexy according to a new study.
In a survey run by travel company Big 7 across its 1.5 million social media followers, the Pittsburgh accent was ranked 43rd out of 50.
So at least we have that going for us, we weren’t in last place.
“Yinz going dahntahn?” The Western Pennsylvania English accent is often considered the ugliest in all of America, so Pittsburgh locals can feel lucky that they’ve escaped last place this time around. — The survey said.
There were other Pennsylvania accents that made the list.
Pennsylvania Dutch came in at number 41 on the list.
Philadelphia’s accent ranked 8th sexiest on the list.
The Texan accent was ranked most sexy by the survey, followed by the Boston accent, and New York was third.
It’s goin’ not going. True Yinzers leave the “g” off progressive verbs.