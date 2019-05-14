



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s skyline is a who’s who of our city’s top corporations.

Their names call out from the tops of their towering buildings. Even PNC Park’s name beams across the Allegheny River in a colossal font.

But looking down on Heinz Field, all you see is a sea of gold seats and the gray seats of the club level. It is an anonymous bowl.

The Steelers would like to change that to put the Heinz Field name in the lower bowl of the north end zone.

The mock-up submitted to the zoning board shows the gold seats replaced by strategically placed black seats spelling out ABCDE FIELD.

The mock-up is generic because naming rights are negotiated every decade or so.

Pittsburgh, which has had its share of sign battles over the past few years, took a look at the plan and raised an objection. The zoning administrator told the Steelers the seating sign is a rooftop sign, which would make it fall under specific requirements for location and size.

The Steelers are appealing to the full zoning board. The team maintains changing the seats amounts to an interior sign and therefore does not have to meet rooftop sign requirements.

The zoning board will hear the arguments next week, and until then, the Steelers are declining comment, only saying the team looks forward to presenting its plan.