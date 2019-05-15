Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Archer is ready to return from injury.
The Bucs placed him back onto the roster over a 10-day stay on the Injured List.
“ROSTER MOVE: We reinstated RHP Chris Archer from the 10-day injured list (right thumb irritation) and RHP Clay Holmes has been optioned to Triple-A Indy.”
Archer had been dealing with right thumb irritation before his IL stint. He was placed on the list before Jameson Taillon made his way there as well.
Archer will make the start this afternoon against the Diamondbacks. The game starts at 3:40 p.m. eastern time.