PHOENIX (AP) – Josh Bell homered twice and Joe Musgrove allowed one hit through seven strong innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Tuesday night.

Phoenix native Cole Tucker hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to cap off the victory. The 22-year-old rookie gleefully circled the bases with a big smile on his face in front of a large gathering of family and friends, and received a hearty welcome from his teammates in the dugout.

The Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Diamondbacks that dated to last season. Pittsburgh has won four of its last five.

Carson Kelly homered with two outs in the eighth and Adam Jones drove in David Peralta in the ninth to account for the Diamondbacks’ runs.

Starling Marte scored the game’s first run in the top of the third, hustling home from third base on Bell’s fielder’s choice. Bell’s fourth-inning homer off Arizona starter Luke Weaver came will two out and Gregory Polanco on base, traveling to straightaway center field and into a television camera well.

The only hit Musgrove (2-4) allowed was a fourth-inning single to Eduardo Escobar. He struck out five and walked two after allowing 13 total earned runs in his previous two starts.

Bell had his second multi-home run game in 10 days. His second homer landed high up in the seats in right field and came on the first pitch of the eighth inning by Diamondbacks reliever Zack Godley.

Bell extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games, and his season home run total to a team-best 12.

Tucker’s second home run of the season was a two-run shot off Godley that just cleared the fence in right field. In between innings, the Pirates’ position players stayed in the dugout briefly to let Tucker run out to shortstop by himself while the crowd behind the Pittsburgh dugout cheered.

Melky Cabrera had three hits for the Pirates, and is 28 for 63 with a.444 batting average in 15 career games at Chase Field. Marte added a pair of doubles.

Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Arizona has lost four of five.