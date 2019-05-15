Filed Under:Berkeley Springs, Missing Person, Missing Teenager, West Virginia, West Virginia News

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (KDKA) — Police in West Virginia are searching for a missing teenager that was last seen May 8.

15-year-old Riley Crossman was reported missing on May 8 by her mother and she is described as 5’6″, 125 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

According to reports, she was last seen in Berkely Springs, WV. wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone that has seen her is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-258-1067.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s