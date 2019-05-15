



SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested the suspect wanted in a double stabbing incident that left one man dead in Carnegie over the weekend.

Police say Richard “Stretch” Mickens Jr., 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at a home on Spikenard Street in Scott Township.

According to investigators, police surrounded a home there after getting a tip that Mickens had threatened a person inside with a knife and then fell asleep. Two people inside the home managed to get out safely.

“The CERT team was notified because the actor in the house, he was known to have knives on him at the time,” said Det. Dennis Lawrence, of Carnegie Police. “She was being held at knifepoint. She was able to get out of the house and notify police.”

Scott Township Police officers then took Mickens into custody when he came out of a back door to let the dog out.

“The house was surrounded at the time and he was letting a small dog out the back porch and that’s when he encountered the officers and was taken into custody,” said Det. Lawrence.

He was taken to Allegheny County Police headquarters for questioning.

BREAKING: Suspect wanted in weekend murder in Carnegie has just been taken into police custody. Officers surrounded home where Richard Mickens was staying. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/vZ0T8j5Bn5 — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) May 15, 2019

Police say Mickens was wanted in the stabbing and strangulation of 51-year-old Luke Connolly at a home on Third Avenue early Sunday. Connolly was found dead at the scene with three stab wounds to the chest.

“That’s my understanding, that they knew each other in some capacity prior to the event,” said Insp. Andrew Schurman, Allegheny County Police Department, of the relationship between Mickens and Connolly. “So we’re not sure exactly right now what precipitated the assault.”

They also believe Mickens stabbed a woman who showed up at the home. She was also allegedly raped.

However, she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and then taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

This is a picture of Richard Mickens, the man taken into police custody this morning. Her faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and rape for a weekend incident in Carnegie. Police say he may face additional charges for an unrelated incident this morning. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/wv7cgSppZg — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) May 15, 2019

Mickens is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, rape, criminal attempt, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.

He will be held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.