PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a man in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.
Someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Monday and said there were two men with guns on the corner of Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street in Homewood.
A team of plainclothes officers who were in the area arrived on the scene, saw the two men and approached them.
Police say one of the men, 21-year-old Tyrique Hall, of Lincoln-Lemington, had a loaded Glock model 19 9mm pistol tucked into his waistband.
Officers found the pistol had been reported stolen, and they learned Hall does not have a license to carry a concealed firearm and is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to his criminal history.
When officers searched Hall, they found crack cocaine, marijuana and $1,229 in cash.
Hall was arrested and is facing multiple charges.