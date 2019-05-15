



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a Duquesne shooting that happened earlier this month.

Tarone Jones is facing charged of aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide.

Around 10:35 a.m. on May 3, Duquesne Police and paramedics were sent to the intersection of Grant Street and SR-837 for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local trauma hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to Allegheny County Police, the victim was stopped at a red light in his SUV when he got out of the vehicle and approached a man and woman in a dark-colored sedan.

They got into an argument, and police say the man who was driving the sedan shot the victim.

The man and woman then drove off, headed toward Homestead.

Police are now searching for Jones in connection to the shooting.

Jones is described as a black male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jones or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.