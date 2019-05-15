



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Duquesne Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a home on Karl Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot inside the house.

According to police, the home has been the scene of numerous crimes.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the back of the home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the victim arrived at the Karl Avenue home with another man. Shortly after they got to the house, shots were fired inside. The victim was struck multiple times before he ran out the back door.

The second man was not been identified at this time. Investigators are looking for him, and want to know what his connection is to the victim.

Police say the shooter and motive are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

