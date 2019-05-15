



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re interested in exploring some of the most fascinating and impressive places in Pittsburgh, now is your chance.

The Pittsburgh Ethnic Neighborhood Tour is kicking off this Saturday, May 18th. The tour is called “Forged by Diversity”.

PTL’s Mikey Hood got a chance to visit the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Polish Hill which is the second stop along the tour.

“It’s an immersive experience, we are going to tell the stories of early immigration into Pittsburgh”, said Bonnie Baxter who is the founder of Doors Open Pittsburgh.

The Heart of Immaculate Church is a stunning historic monument that was established as a Polish congregation in 1897, with beautiful cathedral ceilings and an ornate alter that was modeled after Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The elaborate details catch your eye immediately as soon as you enter the church.

Other stops along the tour include: St. Nicholas Croatian Church, Sanchioli Brothers Bakery and the Tamburitzans’ Rehearsal Studio.

“We are going to visit the Tamburitzians and see their rehearsal studio, amazing costumes, pottery and the instruments they brought over from the homeland that they still use today in their performances”, said Bonnie Baxter.

The Pittsburgh Ethnic Neighborhood Tour is May 18th. Ticket sales end Thursday May 16th at 9am.

For more information check out Doors Open Pittsburgh’s website.