PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were still out on Butler Street Wednesday afternoon, working hard on trying to fix a large water main break that left businesses and homes without water service for hours.

KDKA spoke to a business owner this morning, and he says two days without water will mean taking a big hit.

“We did have some pretty good flooding,” said Dennis Marron, the owner and chef of the Merchant Oyster Company.

Marron’s restaurant sits on Butler Street, right where a 20-inch water main break happened in Lawrenceville Tuesday afternoon.

“We had basically a burst in the street with water gushing and filling up this whole sidewalk,” said Marron.

KDKA found out from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority that customers on Butler Street, between 39th and 42nd Streets will have no water for most of Wednesday.

It’s tough news for local businesses like Marron’s.

In fact, we noticed several local shops and restaurants in that area of Butler Street with closed signs posted on their doors. Most don’t have water.

“For a small, privately-owned business to lose one day in a month is a big deal, to lose two could be devastating,” said Marron.

“They’ll lose maybe the lunch crowd, but hopefully, they can still get it for dinner,” said Tim Tracy, with Standard Realty Group on Butler Street.

It was around 5 p.m. when the break happened. Many homeowners were also left without water for hours.

Officials initially thought everything could be fixed by this morning, but KDKA found out because it was such a large break, repairs won’t be completed until this evening.

Because of that, two water buffalo stations are being set up to help those still without water. They will be located in the Rite Aid parking lot at 40th and Butler Streets, and a second location at 45th and Butler Streets.

PWSA is also working with PennDOT to help navigate traffic around the work that is being done.