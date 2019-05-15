NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two toddlers were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in New Castle.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and East North Street.
New Castle Police Sgt. Chris Fabian says a vehicle traveling south on North Jefferson Street went through a red light and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling on East North Street, causing the second vehicle to overturn onto its roof.
Both vehicles struck utility poles.
A female driver and two young children, ages 1 and 3, were in the vehicle that overturned.
All three were trapped in the vehicle for a short period of time. Rescue personnel broke one of the vehicle’s windows to get the two children and the driver out.
One girl was taken in an ambulance to an Ohio hospital and the other girl was taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Both girls were in car seats at the time of the crash.
Both drivers were also taken to the hospital.
The victims’ conditions are unknown.