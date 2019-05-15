Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is charged with vandalizing the iconic Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section late Tuesday night.
Mark Grimes is charged with criminal mischief and public drunkenness.
The 50-year-old is accused of throwing a brick through the window of “The O” on Forbes Avenue.
Grimes allegedly became irate with employees after he learned the business had closed for the night and shouted at workers and customers.
He left, but came back and started throwing rocks at the window, eventually shattering it.
Grimes is accused of causing an estimated $1,500 worth of damage.