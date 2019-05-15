Filed Under:Accident Study, iSeeCars, Local TV, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers of Mitsubishi Outlander Sports might want to look away from this most recent study from iSeeCars.

According to the study, the SUV ranked first in fatal accident rate at 25.7 accidents per billion vehicle miles.

The other four cars in the top five were the Toyota Highlander at 14.4, Kia Soul at 12.0, Hyundai Elantra at 9.7 and Honda Civic at 8.9.

The average among all vehicles in Pittsburgh is 2.6.

The study analyzed fatality and vehicle data in order to determine cars with the highest fatal accidents nationally and by city.

The full study can be found here.

