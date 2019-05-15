SLOVAKIA (KDKA) — The Penguins season ended early at the hands of the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, however seven members of the team hopped across the pond to represent their respective countries.

Matt Murray and Jared McCann are suiting up for Team Canada, Evgeni Malkin is on Team Russia, Dominik Simon is representing the Czech Republic, Teddy Blueger is in his third straight appearance with Team Lativa and Patric Hornqvist and Marcus Pettersson are teaming up for Team Sweden.

Malkin has put up three assists in three victories for Russia, coming against Norway, Austria and the Czech Republic.

McCann has two assists, coming against Great Britain and Slovakia.

Murray is 1-1 through two games. He dropped a 3-1 decision to Finland and was the goalie of record in a 6-5 win over Slovakia.

Simon added an assist, helping the Czech Republic in a 5-2 win over Sweden

Hornqvist is currently tied for the tournament lead in goals with five. His fellow countryman Marcus Pettersson is a +2 in three games with four penalty minutes.

Finally, Teddy Blueger had a two-assist performance in Lativa’s 5-2 victory over Austria and added a goal in a 3-0 victory over Lativa.

Germany leads Group A with a 3-0 record and nine points, while Swizerland leads Group B with a 4-0 record an 12 points.

The top four teams from each group will make the quaterfinal, single-elimination playoff.