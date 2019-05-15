



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 21-year-old McKeesport woman whose car struck and killed a Penn Hills pedestrian on April 28 is now in custody.

Modesty Hopper turned herself into Allegheny County Police Wednesday afternoon. A warrant was issued for her arrest Tuesday.

Hopper is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

“Modesty reached out to me in my office this morning. She saw her name on the news, and she wanted to do the right thing. She turned herself in to law enforcement approximately 2:30 today, and she wants to get things going and hopefully clear her name,” Casey White, Hopper’s attorney, said.

Hopper has refused to reveal the name of the man who was driving her Saturn the night 51-year-old Joseph Morris was struck and dragged half a mile as he was walking home from work. He died at the scene.

Police say Hopper is facing charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution for her role in obstructing the ongoing investigation into the fatal hit-and-run.

White would not say if Hopper would now reveal the identity of the driver of her vehicle the night of the accident.

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in connection to this case. Police say the reward is for the arrest of the driver, not Hopper.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-225-8477.

