



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The alleged driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills has been arrested.

Allegheny County Police say detectives identified 21-year-old Surron Burch as the driver who struck and killed 51-year-old Joseph Morris, of Penn Hills.

Burch was arrested Wednesday at a home in Penn Hills.

He is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and several other charges.

Burch was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Morris was walking home from work around 9:30 p.m. on April 28 when Burch allegedly struck Morris on Hershey Road. Morris was dragged for about half a mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A tip from an Uber driver led detectives to the vehicle involved in the crash on May 10.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the owner of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesty Hopper, on Tuesday. Hopper turned herself in to police earlier in the day Wednesday.

She’s facing charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution for her role in obstructing the investigation.

