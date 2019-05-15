Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Hit and Run, Joseph Morris, Local TV, McKeesport, Modesty Hopper, Penn Hills, Penn Hills News, Surron Burch


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The alleged driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills has been arrested.

Allegheny County Police say detectives identified 21-year-old Surron Burch as the driver who struck and killed 51-year-old Joseph Morris, of Penn Hills.

Surron Burch (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Burch was arrested Wednesday at a home in Penn Hills.

He is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and several other charges.

Burch was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.


 

RELATED STORIES:

Morris was walking home from work around 9:30 p.m. on April 28 when Burch allegedly struck Morris on Hershey Road. Morris was dragged for about half a mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A tip from an Uber driver led detectives to the vehicle involved in the crash on May 10.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the owner of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesty Hopper, on Tuesday. Hopper turned herself in to police earlier in the day Wednesday.

She’s facing charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution for her role in obstructing the investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s