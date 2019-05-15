



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Black and red ribbons now line the street of Hershey Road in Penn Hills. It’s a reminder of a life cut too short.

Joseph Morris, 51, was walking home from work April 28 when he was hit by a car and dragged for half a mile. He died at the scene.

Carrie Lowe, a neighbor, never met Morris, but she wanted to help the family anyway she could.

Lowe reached out to Morris’ sister and found out black was his favorite color. She bought black ribbon from Amazon and included red for love and attached them to telephone poles on Hershey Road.

“We had to remember him. They weren’t finding the person, and every time I drove down Hershey Road, I would see the mark that went over half a mile. I just hope people don’t forget, I don’t want anyone to forget what his life was about,” Lowe said.

The speed limit on Hershey Road is 25 mph, but Lowe says drivers constantly speed. She hopes this small, but meaningful memorial will slow drivers down.

“Every time I drive, I go slower and I can’t help think about what he must have gone through. I just can’t imagine. I certainly hope they get the person. I don’t know how anybody could live with themselves with knowing that they did this to a human being,” Lowe said.

Police announced Wednesday night that the suspected driver, 21-year-old Surron Burch, had been arrested.