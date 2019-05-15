PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly crashed into multiple cars, including police cars, during a chase Wednesday evening.
Penn Hills Police say an off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer called them to say a vehicle he suspected was stolen was on Shenandoah Drive.
Officers in two Penn Hills Police vehicles in the area confirmed it was stolen.
The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly ran into one police vehicle, then sped off. Penn Hills Police chased after the vehicle for a short distance before calling off the chase.
A few minutes later, Pittsburgh Police spotted the vehicle on Blackadore Street and started another pursuit. The stolen vehicle drove back into Penn Hills, and Penn Hills Police joined the chase.
The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly crashed into one civilian’s vehicle and another Penn Hills Police car before stopping.
Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but he was apprehended.
No one was seriously injured.
The suspect has been transported to police headquarters for questioning. No one has been arrested at this time.
