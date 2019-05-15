Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a Charcuterie Platter, which is perfect for summer entertaining.
Suggested Items:
Fruits/Vegetables:
Grapes ~ purple, red, green
Strawberries
Blackberries
Blueberries
Raspberries
Dried Oranges
Dried Lemons
Dried Cherries
Persian cucumbers (sliced)
Cherry tomatoes
Nuts:
Pistachios
Candied Walnuts
Marcona Almonds
Cheeses:
Brie (cut into wedges)
Cheddar (cut into wedges or cubed)
Sage Derby (cut into wedges or cubed)
Mozzarella (cubed)
Other Additions:
Castelvetrano Olives /
Black Olives
Salami (sliced into rounds)
Proscuitto (rolled into tubes)
Mortadella (rolled into tubes)
Fig Jam
Cracker Crisps
Directions:
- Arrange the fruits and vegetables, nuts, cheeses, olives and the meats in an attractive fashion on the large platter.
- Place the cracker crisps in between the other items on the platter.
- Place a medium-sized glass bowl in the center of the platter filled with the fig jam.