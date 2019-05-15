Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes, Rania’s Catering


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a Charcuterie Platter, which is perfect for summer entertaining.

Charcuterie Platter

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Suggested Items:

Fruits/Vegetables:
Grapes ~ purple, red, green
Strawberries
Blackberries
Blueberries
Raspberries
Dried Oranges
Dried Lemons
Dried Cherries
Persian cucumbers (sliced)
Cherry tomatoes

Nuts:
Pistachios
Candied Walnuts
Marcona Almonds

Cheeses:
Brie (cut into wedges)
Cheddar (cut into wedges or cubed)
Sage Derby (cut into wedges or cubed)
Mozzarella (cubed)

Other Additions:
Castelvetrano Olives /
Black Olives

Salami (sliced into rounds)
Proscuitto (rolled into tubes)
Mortadella (rolled into tubes)

Fig Jam
Cracker Crisps

Directions:

  1. Arrange the fruits and vegetables, nuts, cheeses, olives and the meats in an attractive fashion on the large platter.
  2. Place the cracker crisps in between the other items on the platter.
  3. Place a medium-sized glass bowl in the center of the platter filled with the fig jam.

