Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Pittsburgh News, Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino has been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for several alleged incidents of underage gaming.

The board approved a $90,000 fine against Holdings Acquisitions Co., the operator of Rivers Casino.

According to the board, individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor on seven occasions.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly wagered at slot machines, and several 20-year-old men and women allegedly wagered at both slot machines and table games.

The 20-year-old men and women were also allegedly served alcohol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s