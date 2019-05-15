Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino has been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for several alleged incidents of underage gaming.
The board approved a $90,000 fine against Holdings Acquisitions Co., the operator of Rivers Casino.
According to the board, individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor on seven occasions.
A 17-year-old girl allegedly wagered at slot machines, and several 20-year-old men and women allegedly wagered at both slot machines and table games.
The 20-year-old men and women were also allegedly served alcohol.