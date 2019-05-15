



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — While no one at the home where the shooting took place wanted to talk, Kim Broker, who lives a few doors down, had some things to say.

“I just heard the gunshot last night,” said Broker. “It’s getting too close. Scary. I have two children.”

Police say Melvin McCane, 36, showed up unannounced to the North Versailles home on Greensburg Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He confronted his ex-girlfriend on the porch. About 10 minutes later, her current boyfriend stepped outside and told McCane to get over it and that she’s with him now. Police say McCane shot the 45-year-old man in the leg, then took off.

Three kids were upstairs during the whole thing.

“I saw the kids at the bus stop this morning so they did go to school,” said Broker. They’re OK.”

Police are looking for McCane.

“I had no idea he hadn’t even been caught,” said Broker.

Police said McCane is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing distinctive black Nike shoes with a gold “Swoosh” emblem.

Police say he frequents the North Versailles, Braddock and North Braddock areas and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“The fact that it’s this close to home, I don’t even want my kids outside,” said Broker.

The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg, and is in stable condition.

McCane is facing multiple charges tonight.

If you have any idea where McCane might be or have seen him, you’re being asked to call 911 immediately or Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.