CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Speedy Food Mart in Corapolis sold a Pennsylvania Lottery $1,000,000 Money Mania Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million and it was claimed on Tuesday.
Speedy Food Mart will also receive a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends people that think they have a winning ticket to scan their ticket at a retailer or through the lottery’s mobile app. If players in fact have a winning ticket, they should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call their offices at (717)-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
The name of the winner has not been released.