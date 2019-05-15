



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly taking a 12-year-old Beaver Falls girl to get a birth control implant against her will.

Valerie Fullum, a family acquaintance, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

Fullum is accused of taking Misty Evans’ 12-year-old daughter to a health clinic in Turtle Creek to get birth control, a plastic rod called Nexplanon, implanted in her arm.

Evans told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that Fullum, who is a family acquaintance, took the girl to the clinic without her permission.

According to a criminal complaint, Evans and another woman took their daughters to Fullum’s house on April 7 so getting to school the next day would be easier.

Over the next few weeks, Evans’ daughter began experiencing unexplained health issues that resulted in several visits to an emergency room. Doctors were unable to determine the cause of her health problems.

On May 2, Evans’ daughter told her mother that on April 8, Fullum woke the two girls up too late to catch the school bus, but she told them to get ready anyway.

Fullum then allegedly drove the girls to a medical facility and told them they were going to see an OB/GYN. No doctors were able to see the girls, so Fullum drove them to the Adagio Health clinic in Turtle Creek.

Once they got to the clinic, Fullum allegedly told the girls they were getting birth control. Evans’ daughter said she told Fullum she didn’t want birth control, but Fullum said she was going to get it anyway.

The criminal complaint says Fullum “forced [Evans’ daughter] into receiving a birth control implant into her arm.”

Evans says her daughter chose to “go along” with the situation because she was scared and felt unsafe.

Fullum then allegedly drove both girls to New Brighton, dropped them off at a park and told them not to tell their parents what had happened.

Evans contacted police after learning about the incident.

