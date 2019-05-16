



BELL ACRES (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a SWAT situation in Bell Acres.

The incident started at a home on North Avenue.

Police have not yet released any details, but sources say a man and a woman were inside the home.

The woman reportedly got out of the house safely, but the man made some threatening remarks and refused to come out.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

