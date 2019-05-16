Filed Under:Bell Acres, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ralph Iannotti, SWAT Situation


BELL ACRES (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a SWAT situation in Bell Acres.

The incident started at a home on North Avenue.

Police have not yet released any details, but sources say a man and a woman were inside the home.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The woman reportedly got out of the house safely, but the man made some threatening remarks and refused to come out.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

