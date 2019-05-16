



BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Like so many of us, Shane Godman is looking for ways to manage pain and stress.

“I’m an elementary teacher, so I’m with the kids all day, every day,” Godman joked.

Godman says he’s finding relief at Thrive On Health in Brookline. There, his massage therapist, Stefanie Veon, uses oil infused with CBD, or Cannabidiol, the compound found in cannabis.

The oil is derived from the hemp seed, but does not contain THC, the chemical that gets you high.

“You’re not going to get high. You’re not going to get the munchies or anything like that. It’s not marijuana,” Veon told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

As KDKA sat in on a therapy session with Godman, Veon performed an a shiatsu massage on Godman, which involves the therapist using her feet to manipulate the muscles and tissue, but she also does conventional massages using her hands, using the CBD oil to penetrate the skin.

She says it relieves a long list of ailments.

“Their inflammation in their body, their joint pain, their muscle pain,” Veon said. “Stress is another one that I’ve heard people talk about. We all know that everybody has stress in their lives.”

“I kind of was scared, being a teacher, that it would have psychoactive effects, [that] it would show up in a drug test or something, but no. Stefanie reassured me that basically it’s just from the hemp seed, as she said earlier, and it is for the pain relief and for the inflammation,” Godman said.

“Right now is kind of when it’s becoming, like, it’s getting more into the mainstream. More and more people are starting to ask for it, so it is something people are seeking out to have done,” Veon said.

For Godman and other clients, it’s an alternative to pharmaceuticals.

“It feels good, and then, I feel better longer,” he said.

He says that’s all the evidence he needs.

“People that don’t really know about yet, they’re getting educated, but once they know, it’s something everyone should try,” Godman said.