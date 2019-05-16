



CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about who shot and killed a former Clairton High School football star.

It was a Friday evening, April 26, when Tina Ford’s 23-year-old son, Armani, was shot and killed in the City of Clairton.

She described him as a good, likable kid who always had a smile.

“He had a goddaughter, and he loved her. He took her trick-or-treating. He made cotton candy with her. He would take her to dance class on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Ford said.

Ford’s body was found in an alley. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

RELATED STORIES:

The crime scene is just short distance from the high school football stadium, where Ford led the Clairton Bears to a state PIAA championship. There was a vehicle near the shooting scene.

Detective Steve Dish, of the Allegheny County Police, said there was a gray-colored SUV near the scene with a shot-up windshield. Dish said investigators have established no motive and have no suspects.

Ford’s family believes there are people in Clairton who know the shooter’s identity, and for whatever reason, they remain silent.

An arrest, they say, would help bring them some peace.

“I just want to reach out to the mothers. Like, at the end of the day, you’re a mom too, and we need to do better. We can’t, as black people, we cannot live by the code of the streets,” Ford said.

“God knows who did this, you know what I mean? Because he knows all, and he’s going to reveal them sooner than later. And they’re gonna find out and we’re just gonna know who they are,” Woodie Ford, the victim’s grandfather, said.

Anybody with information on the shooting should call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line. The number is 1-833-255-8477.

There is a reward of up to $1,000.