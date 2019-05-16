Filed Under:Donations, Eat'n Park, Flooding, Local Farmers, Local TV, Midwest, Pittsburgh News

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A local restaurant chain is helping people in the Midwest who’ve been struck by intense storms.

Eat’n Park is filling up a tractor-trailer with goods like bottled water, livestock feed and cleaning supplies to give to those affected by flooding that has engulfed parts of the Midwest.

The truck is full of supplies to help victims of flooding in the Midwest. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The donations, from local farmers and others who wanted to give back, started after an Eat’n Park employee reached out to his boss with the idea. Tomorrow, that employee will drive the truck to Sidney, Iowa, to give supplies to those in need.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s