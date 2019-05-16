Comments
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A local restaurant chain is helping people in the Midwest who’ve been struck by intense storms.
Eat’n Park is filling up a tractor-trailer with goods like bottled water, livestock feed and cleaning supplies to give to those affected by flooding that has engulfed parts of the Midwest.
The donations, from local farmers and others who wanted to give back, started after an Eat’n Park employee reached out to his boss with the idea. Tomorrow, that employee will drive the truck to Sidney, Iowa, to give supplies to those in need.