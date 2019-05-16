



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is working to ensure everyone’s safety during the Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field this Saturday.

The sold-out concert on May 18 is expected to be “the single biggest event Heinz Field has ever hosted,” said Nick Sero, communications director at Heinz Field.

As such, Pittsburgh Public Safety will work with several other law enforcement agencies — including Pennsylvania State Police, Liquor Control Enforcement, Port Authority Police and Heinz Field Security — to make sure Saturday’s event runs safely, the department said in a press release Thursday:

“This will be a landmark event in Heinz Field history and we hope everyone enjoys the experience,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “With that enjoyment comes responsibility, and our officers in uniform and in plainclothes will address any type of disorderly conduct, to include fighting, public intoxication, underage drinking, and any other illegal behavior that diminishes the experience of law-abiding citizens.”

There will be mounted police officers present, as well as Fire Boat, River Rescue and other specialty units. Inside the stadium, there will be 32 EMS personnel and two physicians.

The department also said officers on motorcycles will help direct traffic and two cycle units will monitor parking lots. In addition, Port Authority says they will offer increased light rail — or “T” — services beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday to meet demand. However, it warns that long waits are still expected.

Other information from the public safety notice:

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m.

Cars cannot wait in roadways prior to the lots’ opening

After the concert begins at 7 p.m., tailgates and other parties will no longer be permitted in the parking lots

Be prepared for changes in the weather, as the forecast predicts temperatures near 80 degrees and possible thunderstorms

Drink responsibly and stay hydrated

Port Authority encourages anyone with trip planning needs to call Customer Service at 412-442-2000.