“I Am Not Okay With This” is a coming-of-age story about a teenage girl who develops “mysterious superpowers.” The series is based on Charles Forman’s graphic novel of the same name.

Extras Casting is looking for actors who can portray high schoolers and college-aged students. The actors will be needed for multiple days of filming. Some of the roles actors will portray include football players, basketball players, sports fans and prom attendees.

Casting is also open to adults and senior citizens for other various scenes.

Background actors will be paid. No experience is necessary.

Filming for the first season takes place in Pittsburgh between early June and August.

Anyone interested should email tvextraspgh@gmail.com with their name, age, phone number, wardrobe sizes and a recent photo.

For more information, visit facebook.com/moviecastingpgh.

