PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rising Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been given another accolade heading into 2019.
Pro Football Focus has named Smith-Schuster one of the top 25 players under the age of 25 years old.
PFF says Smith-Schuster will be 22 years, 9 months, 15 days at the time of kickoff in September when the Steelers take on the Patriots.
The statistic specialists point out that JuJu has ran over 64 percent of his routes from the slot, amassing 1,342 yards from the position since 2017. PFF also gives Smith-Schuster a 110.0 slot WR rating, which is good enough to earn him 7th overall from active qualifying pass catchers.
“JuJu Smith-Schuster finds himself on the list of top 25 players under 25 for the 2019 season.”
Other names on the list include former Penn State standout running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the Giants. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Browns corner Denzel Ward, Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey and Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes also highlight the list.