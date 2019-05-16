  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pro Football Focus


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rising Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been given another accolade heading into 2019.

Pro Football Focus has named Smith-Schuster one of the top 25 players under the age of 25 years old.

PFF says Smith-Schuster will be 22 years, 9 months, 15 days at the time of kickoff in September when the Steelers take on the Patriots.

The statistic specialists point out that JuJu has ran over 64 percent of his routes from the slot, amassing 1,342 yards from the position since 2017. PFF also gives Smith-Schuster a 110.0 slot WR rating, which is good enough to earn him 7th overall from active qualifying pass catchers.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster finds himself on the list of top 25 players under 25 for the 2019 season.”

Other names on the list include former Penn State standout running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the Giants. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Browns corner Denzel Ward, Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey and Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes also highlight the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s