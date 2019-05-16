



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Street is going to be closed longer than expected following a major water main break in Lawrenceville.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says the street will remain closed through this Saturday, May 18, for repaving.

The 20-inch water main break damaged the road on Tuesday night, and crews have been working around the clock to make repairs.

More than 30 buildings were impacted, including at least five businesses that had water rushing through their basements and were forced to close.

“We had basically a burst in the street with water gushing and filling up this whole sidewalk,” said Dennis Marron, the owner and chef of the Merchant Oyster Company on Wednesday.

In addition, the PWSA says a portion of 42nd Street, between Foster and Butler Streets, will be without water service tonight from 11 p.m. till 6 a.m.

Those affected have been notified by robocall.

