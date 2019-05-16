  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say charges have been filed in connection with a shooting outside the Monroeville Mall last month that prompted an evacuation.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. and Monroeville police were due to discuss the charges during a news conference at 11 a.m.

The names of those charged have not been disclosed.

Authorities have said two groups of four to five males began fighting at the Monroeville Mall on April 12, and the brawl spilled outside, where one person pulled a gun and fired about 10 shots. No injuries were reported.

The mall, about 17 miles east of Pittsburgh, was placed on lockdown and later evacuated.

RELATED STORIES:

Bullet holes were found in a Macy’s department store entrance door and shell casings were outside.

Police were analyzing surveillance video in their investigation.

“Between Monroeville, the mall, our cameras, we know who’s responsible, so we’ll take care of that shortly,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala earlier this month. “We know where they’re from. We understand why they did what they did.”

Stay with KDKA for live streaming of the news conference at 11 a.m., and for a report from Brenda Waters on KDKA News at Noon.

