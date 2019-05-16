Filed Under:Local TV, Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburgh News, Struck By Train, Westmoreland County

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — A train struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on West Main Street.

Police say a teenage girl was walking along the train tracks and had her earbuds in.

The train conductor started breaking and laying on the horn after noticing the girl.

According to police, the girl was clipped by the train and ended up on the side of the tracks.

The girl suffered a broken ankle.

Further details have not yet been released.

Comments
  1. Dan Garstecki (@DanGarstecki) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:35 PM

    Aaaaaaand a swing and a miss from Darwin!

