UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Uniontown City Police officer rescued a lost puppy Thursday thanks to an alert passerby.
Police say Deja Drake-Darnell was walking along a creek in the area of North Gallatin Avenue when she spotted the puppy stuck on a ledge.
Drake-Darnell ran over to Lieutenant Tom Kolencik’s police car and told him where the dog was.
Kolencik got a ladder and went down to rescue the stranded pup.
In a Facebook post, Kolencik says he doesn’t think the puppy would have survived the night and thanked Drake-Darnell for her help.
The dog was later reunited with its owner.