ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Some residents were forced from their homes after a fire in an apartment building in Beaver County overnight.
Firefighters reported smoke coming from the Towne Tower Apartments in Aliquippa when they arrived there shortly after 2 a.m.
Some residents were able to stay in their homes, but others were evacuated for safety.
No injuries were reported, and everyone moved from their apartments was allowed to return around 3:30 a.m.
