  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Aliquippa News, Beaver County, Fire, Local TV

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Some residents were forced from their homes after a fire in an apartment building in Beaver County overnight.

Firefighters reported smoke coming from the Towne Tower Apartments in Aliquippa when they arrived there shortly after 2 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Some residents were able to stay in their homes, but others were evacuated for safety.

No injuries were reported, and everyone moved from their apartments was allowed to return around 3:30 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s