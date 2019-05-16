Filed Under:Buccini/Pollin Group, Civic Arena, Intergen, Local TV, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins introduced a new team to lead the development of the old Civic Arena site Wednesday.

The Buccini/Pollin Group will help develop commercial and office space, and Intergen will serve as the lead housing developer.

About 500 apartments will be built in the Lower Hill.

Construction will begin on half of the apartments this fall.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Fifteen units will be considered affordable housing.

“We have a development on the Hill District now in Skyline, and these are some of the same price points and we have a fully occupied development. The majority of those folks are African-American as well, so we’ll find those same opportunities that will exist in the Lower Hill also,” Keith Key, of Intergen, said.

Construction on commercial and retail shops is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The entire project is expected to create about 4,000 construction jobs.

