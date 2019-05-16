



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain chances have moved out for the day.

There will be some rain showers around for the weekend, but even with the rain, this weekend will likely be the “nicest” so far.

Highs today should be back in the 70s after we got close on Wednesday, at 69 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny to clear. Humidity levels will still be on the low side, so it will be a comfortable day.

Morning temps are also more comfortable today with temperatures hovering around the 50 degree mark. That’s a difference of around 10-15 degrees when compared to yesterday morning.

Rain chances return as a front slides in from the northwest on Friday. It appears, at this point, Friday’s best chance for rain is going to be before 9 a.m., but even after that, there will be a chance for a spot shower or weak storm through a big portion of the day. Friday highs should be in the mid-70s.

The boundary stalls for Saturday right on top of us, so we will see a chance for rain on Saturday as well. Saturday’s rain chance looks highest in the late morning hours to early afternoon hours. Places north of I-80 will likely be dry all day on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

More rain is expected Sunday with the morning hours being dry. Rain chances really spike after 2 p.m. with a steady rain expected Sunday into Monday morning.

