CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A plant nursery employee tackled and disarmed a man who tried to rob the Indiana County business Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Justin Ludwig, of Warren, Pa., walked into Pike’s Peak Nursery on Route 422 Highway East around 5 p.m.

Ludwig, who was carrying a pillowcase, told two employees that he had just left a nearby addiction treatment center and needed a ride.

While he was talking to the employees, Ludwig allegedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at the employees and told them to get on the ground.

State police say Ludwig told the male employee to open the safe and threatened to strike him with the pistol when the employee refused.

The male employee then allegedly tackled Ludwig, took him out of the building and disarmed him. The female employee called 911.

When state troopers arrived on the scene, they found Ludwig and the male employee fighting in the parking lot. Troopers gave Ludwig verbal commands and took him into custody without incident.

According to state police, the pistol Ludwig was carrying was an unloaded .40 caliber Beretta registered to someone who lived nearby on North Harmony Road.

When troopers went to that individual’s house, they saw a door window was broken. When the resident returned, they told troopers their home had been burglarized.

In addition to the Berretta pistol, state police say three other firearms, a Samsung tablet, jewelry, knives, coins and a Roku device had also been stolen. All of the items were found in the pillowcase Ludwig was carrying.

Ludwig is facing a number of charges, including burglary, theft, robbery and terroristic threats.