



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus along McKnight Road in Ross Township this morning.

The crash happened just outside of the parking lot of the post office, at the intersection with Siebert Road.

A tow truck and several emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Tow truck on scene of this accident on McKnight Rd and Siebert Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1VyNvNwM1C — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) May 16, 2019

According to officials at the scene, the bus was reportedly turning when it was hit by a car.

One student was on the bus at the time, but was not injured. He went on his way to St. Sebastian Elementary School, which is just up the road.

However, one person, possibly the driver of the car, may have been taken to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition has not been released.

Both the car and bus were towed away, but not before backing up traffic on McKnight Road during the morning rush hour.

