



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just over a year ago, 33-year-old Rachael DelTondo was shot down at close range in the driveway of her parents’ Aliquippa home.

Her father was asleep by the side door when he awoke to gunfire.

“I miss her walking in that door. She was our life. She was our life,” he told “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty.

It’s one interview among many in Saturday night’s “48 Hours” special on the DelTondo murder.

“It’s surprising. She’s a 33-year-old teacher. She was well-liked, so it’s a little bit of a surprise,” Moriarty told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan.

Some of the ongoing rumors have concerned the police themselves.

“As you know, too, that there have been a lot of problems with the police department, which has lead some people to even fear that this might have been a hit,” Moriarty said.

DelTondo told her parents that she was cooperating in an ongoing investigation by state police into alleged corruption in the Aliquippa Police Department and that she had received death threats.

“She was afraid of the police. Deathly afraid of police,” Lisa DelTondo, Rachael’s mother, said.

Investigators have also been looking into the possibility that it was someone close to her. Rachael’s ex-fiancee, Frank Catroppa, has always denied he had anything to do with Rachael’s death.

The Beaver County District Attorney insists that the murder was a crime of passion, and it was not about what Rachael knew, but someone she knew.

Lisa DelTondo tells “48 Hours” that 21-year-old Sheldon Jeter was “obsessed” and “in love” with her daughter.

Moriarty also spoke with Rachael’s friend, Lauren Watkins, who had dropped Rachael off just moments before she was gunned down.

Watkins says she saw her get to the door and “go for the screen” before she drove away.

You can watch the full “48 Hours” special Saturday at 10 p.m. on KDKA.