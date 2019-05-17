



Brandy

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Brandy is a beautiful little lady who is looking to find a loving family of her own. Brandy can be a bit shy in new situations, but since being at Animal Friends she has made big strides in learning to trust, and he’s becoming more social with each passing day. Brandy enjoys the company of other bunnies and would love to have a rabbit friend in her new home. The best home for Brandy would be one with patient adults or older children who will respect her space as she gets to know her new environment.

To find out more about how to adopt Brandy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Izzy & Stevie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

My story begins when my puppies and I were at a shelter that had no room for us. We were slated for euthanasia with only hours left for us. Bethann at Orphans of the Storm learned of our plight and contacted a foster home who cared for my little family until we were ready to find homes.

I was a good mother and took great care of my puppies. I loved to play with them. I was friendly with my foster’s cat. The whole eight weeks I was in foster, I never made a mistake in my pen and I will hold my business until I get out. So I am very likely house trained, or will catch on very quickly.

I really like dog biscuits. I am a great size and very loving and affectionate. I am very happy to have a chance at a long, happy life and am so thankful to Bethann and Orphans for saving my family.

If you are interested in me, please contact the shelter as I am in a foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Izzy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Stevie was a stray brought to shelter on 3/23/15 along with her four 4-week-old kittens, Christine, Lindsey, John, and Mick. She snuck into a lady’s basement to have her babies. She did a great job raising her babies in a loving foster home and was a wonderful mother. She is extremely shy and it takes a long time for her to warm up to you. She is independent and likes attention on her terms.

To find out more about how to adopt Stevie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

