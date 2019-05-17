  • KDKA TVOn Air

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — When a 4-year-old girl saw a commercial for National Police Week, she told her mom she wanted to bring her local Lower Burrell Police officers something to eat.

Arianna Wilson decided to go with sandwiches for the officers.

She told her mom, “Let’s take sandwiches because daddy likes them and the police officers are probably all daddies.”

She used her own money, with some help from mom and dad, to bring the officers a platter of sandwiches, drinks, cookies and chips as well.

The officers posted pictures of her visit.

(Source: Lower Burrell Police Department/Facebook)

They say they’re very thankful for her kindness and appreciation of what they do in the community.

