PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An actress who grew up in Pittsburgh is receiving a high honor from Disney.
Ming-Na Wen, who graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University, is among the 2019 Disney Legends class.
Wen voiced the title character in Disney’s 1998 animated movie “Mulan.” She received an Annie Award for her voiceover performance, and she has gone on to reprise the role in various animated TV shows and video games.
“I cried when I got this news,” Wen wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. “A beautiful letter from Bob Iger thanking me for my contributions to Disney. Telling me I have been chosen to be a Disney Legend. Surreal. I cried because I was so moved. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect this to happen to me.”
View this post on Instagram
I cried when I got this news. A beautiful letter from Bob Iger thanking me for my contributions to @disney. Telling me I have been chosen to be a Disney Legend. Surreal. I cried because I was so moved. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect this to happen to me. I am just always grateful for the work. That is reward enough. I love acting. I love @Disney. So to have worked for Disney for so many years on so many projects is wonderful enough. This honor just blows me away. I am overwhelmed, humbled, grateful, and yeah, super happy! What an incredible roster of people to be included with this year! @jonfavreau @bettemidler @robertdowneyjr #jamesearljones #wingchao @kennyortegablog #barnettericci @hanszimmer @robinrobertsgma @dianesawyer 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congrats to all the 2019 Disney Legends! It’s crazy I’m one of them. Thank you so much, Disney! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️From the bottom of my #Mulan heart, I am very grateful for everything Disney’s done for my career. This is truly icing on the cake! •••••••••••••••• PROOF that amazing things can happen. You just have to know your passion, work hard as hell, appreciate every opportunity and every person along the way. If a little Chinese girl who immigrates to America with her family can become a Disney Legend, anything can happen! Feel very blessed. 😘❤️😘❤️😍🥰😍🥰 #mulan #joyluckclub #agentsofshield #disneylegend
Wen will be honored at the D23 Expo in August alongside 10 others, including Robert Downey Jr., James Earl Jones and Bette Midler.
All honorees will receive a bronze Disney Legends award and participate in a handprint ceremony. The handprints will be bronzed and displayed at the Disney Legends Plaza at Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California.