PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An actress who grew up in Pittsburgh is receiving a high honor from Disney.

Ming-Na Wen, who graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University, is among the 2019 Disney Legends class.

Wen voiced the title character in Disney’s 1998 animated movie “Mulan.” She received an Annie Award for her voiceover performance, and she has gone on to reprise the role in various animated TV shows and video games.

“I cried when I got this news,” Wen wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. “A beautiful letter from Bob Iger thanking me for my contributions to Disney. Telling me I have been chosen to be a Disney Legend. Surreal. I cried because I was so moved. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect this to happen to me.”

Wen will be honored at the D23 Expo in August alongside 10 others, including Robert Downey Jr., James Earl Jones and Bette Midler.

All honorees will receive a bronze Disney Legends award and participate in a handprint ceremony. The handprints will be bronzed and displayed at the Disney Legends Plaza at Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California.