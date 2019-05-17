PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval rating among residents is now at at an all-time high, according to a new poll.
Governor Wolf’s approval rating now sits at 54% according to 1,000 residents surveyed in a new Quinnipiac University poll.
In that poll, 35% of residents disapproved of his job as Governor, and 12% “didn’t know” or didn’t respond.
The Quinnipiac poll shows Governor Wolf’s approval rating is his highest since being elected in 2014.
Those surveyed also say they are happy with the way Pennsylvania is headed.
About two in three of those surveyed said they are “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with the state’s direction. That’s highest level since April 2003.
The Quinnipiac poll also surveyed Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
Respondents gave Sen. Casey a 48% approval rating, and Sen. Toomey a 37% approval rating.