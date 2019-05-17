  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMMeghan and Harry Plus One
    9:00 PMNo Exit!
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Trevor Williams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list due to a right side strain.

To counter the injury, the Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes from Triple-A Indianapolis.

This will be his second stint with the big club this season, as he was here May 9-15.

Right-handed pitcher Richard Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates also selected the contract of Geoff Hartlieb, a right-handed pitcher from Indianapolis. He is 1-0 with one save and a 3.32 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season with Indianapolis.

Catcher Jacob Stalling has also cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Indianapolis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s