PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list due to a right side strain.
To counter the injury, the Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes from Triple-A Indianapolis.
This will be his second stint with the big club this season, as he was here May 9-15.
Right-handed pitcher Richard Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates also selected the contract of Geoff Hartlieb, a right-handed pitcher from Indianapolis. He is 1-0 with one save and a 3.32 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season with Indianapolis.
Catcher Jacob Stalling has also cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Indianapolis.