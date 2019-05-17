PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Marathon may be behind us, but that isn’t the only race that you can run in here in the city.
Summer 2019 will feature seven more races that will vary in length, location and options for runners of all ages.
Greenfield Glide 5K Run & Fitness Walk
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2019
Type: 5K run/fitness walk
Start time/place: 8:30 a.m. Schenley Park
Race Information
Footrace Hotline 412-255-2493
Riverview Park 5K Run & Fitness Walk
Date: Friday, June 7, 2019
Type: 5K run/fitness walk
Start time/place: 7:00 p.m., Riverview Park Activities Building
Race information
Footrace Hotline 412-255-2493
Brookline Breeze 5K Run & Fitness
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2019
Type: 5K run/fitness walk; one-mile fun run
Fun Run Start time/place: 8:35 a.m. “Mini Breeze” (one-mile fun run) at Brookline Memorial Park
5K Start time/place: 9:00 a.m. 5K run/fitness walk at Brookline Memorial Park
Race information
Footrace Hotline 412-255-2493
Historic Hill 5K Run, Walk, & Ride
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2019
Type: 5K run/fitness walk; bike ride
Start time/place: 8:30 a.m. Hill District
Race information
Footrace Hotline 412-255-2493
Run Around the Square
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2019
Type: 5K run; 1.5-mile fun run/walk
1.5-mile run/walk start time/place: 8:15 a.m. Henrietta Street and Milton Avenue
5K run/walk start time/place: 9:00 a.m. Henrietta Street and Milton Avenue
Race Information
THE GREAT RACE
Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019
Type: 10K run; 5K run/fitness walk
5K run/fitness walk start time/place: 8:00 a.m. Fifth Avenue at Atwood Street, Oakland
10K run start time/place: 9:30 a.m. Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park
Race Information The Great Race Hotline 412-586-7785 http://www.RunGreatRace.com
Facebook and Twitter
Benefits: A portion of each entry fee benefits the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund
CHILDREN’S RACE “GREAT RACE WEEKEND”
Dollar Bank Junior Great Race
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019
Type: Diaper Dash; Tot Trot; Family Fun Run
Start time/place: 11 a.m., Point State Park, Downtown Pittsburgh